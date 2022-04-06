Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of GNCA stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Genocea Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The company has a market cap of $78.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34.
Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Genocea Biosciences (Get Rating)
Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.
