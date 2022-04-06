GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GeoPark Ltd is an explorer, operator and consolidator of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil and Argentina. GeoPark Ltd is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get GeoPark alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on GeoPark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

GeoPark stock opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $966.82 million, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.73. GeoPark has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $17.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.082 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in GeoPark by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GeoPark during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in GeoPark by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in GeoPark during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GeoPark by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares in the last quarter. 36.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeoPark Company Profile (Get Rating)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GeoPark (GPRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.