GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) Shares Down 5.3%

GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 97,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 111,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.18.

GFG Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds 100% interests in the Pen gold project covering an area of approximately 445 square kilometers that consists of 162 claims located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario; and the Dore gold project, which covers an area of approximately 212 square kilometers located in Ontario.

