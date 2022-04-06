GigInternational1 (NASDAQ:GIW) Stock Price Up 0.2%

GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03. Approximately 208 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 50,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93.

Get GigInternational1 alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,893,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 in the third quarter worth approximately $12,091,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 in the third quarter worth approximately $10,660,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,317,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,853,000. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GigInternational1, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GigInternational1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigInternational1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.