Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS.
Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.95).
Shares of DNA opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNA. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,766,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000.
Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
