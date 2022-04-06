Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Gap Down to $57.29

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.29, but opened at $54.93. Gitlab shares last traded at $52.42, with a volume of 1,445 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Gitlab from $175.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gitlab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.56.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.31.

Gitlab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gitlab Inc will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $722,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth $6,902,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth $326,000. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at about $749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Gitlab Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

