Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Gap Down to $57.29

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.29, but opened at $54.93. Gitlab shares last traded at $52.42, with a volume of 1,445 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Gitlab from $175.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gitlab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.56.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.31.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $722,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth $6,902,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth $326,000. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at about $749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.
Gitlab Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTLB)
GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gitlab (GTLB)
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.