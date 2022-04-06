Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Trading Up 9%

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.71 and last traded at $59.61. Approximately 9,056 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,424,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.68.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GTLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Gitlab from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Gitlab from $115.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gitlab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.56.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.31.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth about $89,241,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth about $217,007,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth about $991,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth about $16,136,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth about $6,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.
Gitlab Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTLB)
GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
