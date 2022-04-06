GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for GlaxoSmithKline in a report issued on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GSK. StockNews.com raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

GSK stock opened at $44.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $113.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.34. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of $35.85 and a 52 week high of $46.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,519,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,903,707,000 after buying an additional 501,530 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,217,167 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,377,000 after purchasing an additional 386,767 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,373,943 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,491,000 after purchasing an additional 44,594 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,225,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,941,000 after purchasing an additional 811,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,796,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,400 shares during the period. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

