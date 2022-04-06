GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.12

GLG Life Tech Co. (TSE:GLG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as low as C$0.10. GLG Life Tech shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 71,447 shares.
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.84 million and a PE ratio of -0.18.
About GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG)
