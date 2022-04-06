Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) to report sales of $30.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.34 million and the lowest is $29.88 million. Global Medical REIT posted sales of $27.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year sales of $125.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.76 million to $132.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $133.68 million, with estimates ranging from $120.21 million to $152.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Global Medical REIT.
Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 3.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey Busch bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:GMRE traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.91. 401,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,694. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.48, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $18.51.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 442.13%.
About Global Medical REIT (Get Rating)
Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Medical REIT (GMRE)
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Medical REIT (GMRE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.