Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Downgraded by TheStreet

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Medical REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.
Shares of GMRE stock opened at $15.67 on Monday. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $18.51. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 82.48, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.02.
In other Global Medical REIT news, CEO Jeffrey Busch bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,389,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter worth $10,448,000. GEM Realty Capital increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 110.4% in the third quarter. GEM Realty Capital now owns 694,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,000 after purchasing an additional 364,466 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 1,659.2% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 309,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 292,175 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 187,315 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Global Medical REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.
