Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Downgraded by TheStreet

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Medical REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $15.67 on Monday. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $18.51. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 82.48, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.02.

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 3.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Global Medical REIT news, CEO Jeffrey Busch bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,389,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter worth $10,448,000. GEM Realty Capital increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 110.4% in the third quarter. GEM Realty Capital now owns 694,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,000 after purchasing an additional 364,466 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 1,659.2% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 309,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 292,175 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 187,315 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

