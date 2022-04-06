Global Net Lease, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:GNL)

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

Global Net Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 941.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Global Net Lease to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.9%.

Shares of GNL opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. Global Net Lease has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.20.

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 0.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GNL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,717,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 205,107 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $1,685,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,067,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after purchasing an additional 80,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 353,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 80,085 shares in the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

