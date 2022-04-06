Global X Clean Water ETF (NYSEARCA:AQWA) Shares Down 0.7%

Global X Clean Water ETF (NYSEARCA:AQWA – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.26 and last traded at $15.26. Approximately 9,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 5,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 47,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $679,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000.

