Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of ALTY stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $12.91. 36,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,937. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.18. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $13.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.95% of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

