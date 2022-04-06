Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ:SRET opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.33. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $10.34.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $361,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 244.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 76,315 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,106,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 20,781 shares during the last quarter.

