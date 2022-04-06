Gold Road Resources (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Shares Down 7.2%

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Rating) shares were down 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 1,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 3,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07.

Get Gold Road Resources alerts:

About Gold Road Resources (OTCMKTS:ELKMF)

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 50% of the Gruyere gold mine, which was developed in joint venture (JV) with Gold Fields Ltd.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Road Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Road Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.