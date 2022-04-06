Gold Road Resources (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Shares Down 7.2%

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Rating) shares were down 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 1,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 3,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07.
About Gold Road Resources (OTCMKTS:ELKMF)
