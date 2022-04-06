Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Standard Ventures Corporation is a precious metals exploration & gold mining company focused on district scale gold discoveries within North Central Nevada. The Company’s flagship property is the Railroad Project, located in Elko County, Nevada. Gold Standard Ventures Corporation is based in Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GSV. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Gold Standard Ventures to C$1.40 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.15.

GSV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 423,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,942. The firm has a market cap of $160.63 million, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.03. Gold Standard Ventures has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $0.65.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSV. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Gold Standard Ventures in the third quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 69.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 103,820 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Gold Standard Ventures in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 430.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 142,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 370.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 166,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.47% of the company’s stock.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the business of acquisition and exploration. It focuses on the following projects: Carlin Trend, Railroad-Pinion and Lewis. The company was founded by Luke A. Norman and Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde on February 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

