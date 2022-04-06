Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSV – Get Rating) were up 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.59. Approximately 33,117 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 156,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

The company has a current ratio of 10.43, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$211.65 million and a P/E ratio of -19.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.57.

Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gold Standard Ventures Corp will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.

