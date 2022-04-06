GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen lowered shares of GoodRx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.06.

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $48.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average of $32.10.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.51 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

