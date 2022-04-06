GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 274,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,328 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in GoPro were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $544,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,055 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in GoPro by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 119,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in GoPro by 9.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 147,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 12,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in GoPro by 65.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,812,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after buying an additional 1,116,188 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $50,149.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 37,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $297,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,998 shares of company stock worth $2,041,445. Corporate insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPRO stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. GoPro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.15.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. GoPro had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 31.97%. The company had revenue of $391.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GPRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GoPro in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upgraded GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoPro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

