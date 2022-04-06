Gores Guggenheim (NASDAQ:GGPI) Shares Gap Up to $11.46

Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.46, but opened at $12.50. Gores Guggenheim shares last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 213,594 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,331,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Gores Guggenheim by 230,901.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,333,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,107 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,506,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,588,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,286,000. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

