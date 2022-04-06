Gores Technology Partners (NASDAQ:GTPAU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98.

Get Gores Technology Partners alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the 4th quarter worth $703,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the 4th quarter worth $10,060,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $785,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gores Technology Partners by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 421,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $400,000.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.