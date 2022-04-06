Gossip Coin (GOSS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $29.00

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last week, Gossip Coin has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Gossip Coin has a total market capitalization of $14,719.48 and approximately $29.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000197 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,732.24 or 1.00024269 BTC.

Metaworld (MW) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Metaficial World (MW) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.



Gossip Coin (GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS . Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “



It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossip Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

