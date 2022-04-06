Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Stock Position Increased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) by 159.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.19% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 33,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 32.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 127.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GPMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

GPMT opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.38. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.72%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

