Gratus Capital LLC Has $467,000 Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.72. The company had a trading volume of 11,958,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,059,531. The firm has a market cap of $211.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.67 and a 200 day moving average of $78.96.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Several analysts have commented on MRK shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

