Gratus Capital LLC Invests $208,000 in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 12,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,836,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 66,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Shares of EXPD traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,842. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.76. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.15 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s revenue was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

