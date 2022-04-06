Gratus Capital LLC Invests $633,000 in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,357 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 394,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,539,000 after acquiring an additional 23,705 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $593,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $477.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,854. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $414.08 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $451.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

