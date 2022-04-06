Gratus Capital LLC Sells 174 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Gratus Capital LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 440,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,553,000 after buying an additional 135,394 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 623,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,768,000 after purchasing an additional 61,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.19. 101,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,276,173. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.94 and a 200-day moving average of $164.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.24 and a 52 week high of $177.24. The stock has a market cap of $236.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

