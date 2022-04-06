Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

GPL stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25. Great Panther Mining has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

