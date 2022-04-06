Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
GPL stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25. Great Panther Mining has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Great Panther Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Panther Mining (GPL)
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.