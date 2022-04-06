Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

GSBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $58.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.84. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $49.53 and a 1-year high of $62.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $53.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $58,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Brown sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $286,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,363 shares of company stock valued at $383,326 in the last quarter. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSBC. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 290.2% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 171,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,397,000 after buying an additional 127,500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $7,301,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,027,000 after buying an additional 68,201 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $1,727,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 199.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 24,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

