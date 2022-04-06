Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Price Target Increased to GBX 175 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.23) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.22% from the company’s current price.

Shares of GFM opened at GBX 115.73 ($1.52) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 95.90. Griffin Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 150.50 ($1.97). The firm has a market capitalization of £201.31 million and a PE ratio of 12.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Griffin Mining alerts:

Griffin Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.