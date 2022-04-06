Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Price Target Increased to GBX 175 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.23) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.22% from the company’s current price.
Shares of GFM opened at GBX 115.73 ($1.52) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 95.90. Griffin Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 150.50 ($1.97). The firm has a market capitalization of £201.31 million and a PE ratio of 12.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
