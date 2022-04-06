Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 117 ($1.53). Griffin Mining shares last traded at GBX 115.25 ($1.51), with a volume of 592,323 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.23) target price on shares of Griffin Mining in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

The firm has a market cap of £203.32 million and a PE ratio of 12.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 95.90.

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

