Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth $36,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth $207,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of -0.19.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Pamela B. Burke sold 22,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $756,671.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 5,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $169,215.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,980 shares of company stock worth $2,169,278 over the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

