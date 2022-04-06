Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) SVP Steven K. Wilson Sells 5,555 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $182,259.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.77. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.30, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of -0.19.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.71 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,220,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,483,000 after purchasing an additional 368,445 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,870,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,199,000 after purchasing an additional 76,221 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,693,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,998,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,345,000 after purchasing an additional 150,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,997,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,478,000 after acquiring an additional 343,990 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen raised their target price on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

About Grocery Outlet (Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.