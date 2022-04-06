Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 28.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 102,483 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 8.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 41,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $75.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $169.43.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.72 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $424,718.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GH. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen cut their target price on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

