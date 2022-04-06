GXChain (GXC) Trading Up 18.7% Over Last 7 Days

GXChain (GXC) traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $146.66 million and $71.18 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00004305 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000153 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002415 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,922,361 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.