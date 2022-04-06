H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.100-$4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $65.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.60. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.74. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $59.17 and a 12-month high of $81.73.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.92 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut H.B. Fuller from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.83.

In other news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,643,031.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in H.B. Fuller by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in H.B. Fuller by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

