Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 355,772 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 4,699,135 shares.The stock last traded at $14.00 and had previously closed at $14.19.

A number of research analysts have commented on HBI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 64.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 34,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

