Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Scotiabank

Stock analysts at Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HDIUF. CIBC raised their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$67.50 to C$75.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

HDIUF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.42. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461. Hardwoods Distribution has a one year low of $23.03 and a one year high of $38.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.76.

Hardwoods Distribution, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.

