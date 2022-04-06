Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Trading 1.5% Higher

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.74 and last traded at $4.74. 52,859 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,999,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Harmony Gold Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Investec raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmony Gold Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.47.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. This is a boost from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,208,227 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,516,000 after purchasing an additional 240,975 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 980,688 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 267,721 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 396,303 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,290,000. 25.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

