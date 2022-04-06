Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.23

Shares of Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.23 and last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 3464 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HAYPY shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Hays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hays from GBX 205 ($2.69) to GBX 190 ($2.49) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Hays alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th.

About Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.