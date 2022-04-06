Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.23

Shares of Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.23 and last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 3464 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on HAYPY shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Hays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hays from GBX 205 ($2.69) to GBX 190 ($2.49) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.79.
About Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)
Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hays (HAYPY)
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.