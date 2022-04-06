HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BCEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.65.

Get Atreca alerts:

Atreca stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,629. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $120.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.44. Atreca has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $14.23.

Atreca ( NASDAQ:BCEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atreca will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCEL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Atreca by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 92,637 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Atreca by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atreca during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atreca by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,542 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Atreca during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

About Atreca (Get Rating)

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.