Head to Head Analysis: Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZ) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZ – Get Rating) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.9% of Creative Medical Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of BioNTech shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Creative Medical Technology and BioNTech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Medical Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 BioNTech 0 8 6 0 2.43

Creative Medical Technology currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 194.12%. BioNTech has a consensus price target of $267.93, indicating a potential upside of 48.18%. Given Creative Medical Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Creative Medical Technology is more favorable than BioNTech.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Medical Technology and BioNTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Medical Technology N/A N/A N/A BioNTech 54.20% 142.70% 93.98%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Creative Medical Technology and BioNTech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Medical Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BioNTech $22.45 billion 1.95 $12.18 billion $46.76 3.87

BioNTech has higher revenue and earnings than Creative Medical Technology.

Summary

BioNTech beats Creative Medical Technology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creative Medical Technology (Get Rating)

Creative Medical Technologies, Inc. develops novel regenerative medicine and stem cell technologies. The company was founded on December 3, 1998 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

About BioNTech (Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors. In addition, the company develops RiboCytokines, which include BNT151, BNT152, and BNT153 for multiple solid tumors; chimeric antigen receptor T cell immunotherapies, such as BNT211 to treat multiple solid tumors, and BNT221 for other cancers; and checkpoint immunomodulators consisting of GEN1046 and GEN1042, which are in Phase I/II a clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors. Further, it develops BNT321, an IgG1 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for pancreatic cancer; BNT411, small molecule immunomodulator product candidate for solid tumors; prophylactic vaccine for COVID-19 and Influenza; and infectious disease immunotherapies and rare disease protein replacement therapies. The company has collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Sanofi S.A.; Genmab A/S; Genevant Sciences GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.; and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. BioNTech SE was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Mainz, Germany.

