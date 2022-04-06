Head-To-Head Analysis: Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) vs. Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) and Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.4% of Gamida Cell shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of Codiak BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Codiak BioSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Gamida Cell has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codiak BioSciences has a beta of 4.75, suggesting that its share price is 375% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gamida Cell and Codiak BioSciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell N/A N/A -$89.79 million ($1.43) -3.00 Codiak BioSciences $22.93 million 6.41 -$37.16 million ($1.73) -3.77

Codiak BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Gamida Cell. Codiak BioSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gamida Cell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gamida Cell and Codiak BioSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamida Cell 0 0 6 0 3.00 Codiak BioSciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Gamida Cell currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 249.65%. Codiak BioSciences has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 229.25%. Given Gamida Cell’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gamida Cell is more favorable than Codiak BioSciences.

Profitability

This table compares Gamida Cell and Codiak BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell N/A -150.99% -50.83% Codiak BioSciences -162.01% -135.41% -40.42%

Summary

Codiak BioSciences beats Gamida Cell on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gamida Cell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Codiak BioSciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors. The company is also developing exoASO-STAT6, an antisense oligonucleotide targeting the STAT6 transcription factor; exoASO-NLRP3 for multiple sclerosis, neuropathy, and neurodegeneration; and exoVACC, a modular platform for constructing precision vaccines. It has a collaboration agreement with the Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Kayla Therapeutics, Washington University, Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT, and Harvard. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

