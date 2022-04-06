Head-To-Head Analysis: Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) and New Gold (NYSE:NGD)

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Rating) and New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jaguar Mining and New Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Mining $151.47 million 1.57 $34.19 million $0.47 6.98 New Gold $745.50 million 1.62 $140.60 million $0.20 8.85

New Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Jaguar Mining. Jaguar Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Jaguar Mining and New Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A New Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

New Gold has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 97.74%. Given New Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe New Gold is more favorable than Jaguar Mining.

Volatility & Risk

Jaguar Mining has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Gold has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jaguar Mining and New Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Mining 22.57% 17.60% 13.65% New Gold 18.63% 8.15% 3.03%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.2% of New Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

New Gold beats Jaguar Mining on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jaguar Mining Inc., a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, Caeté Gold Mine Complex, and the Paciência Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais. The company also holds an option agreement to acquire a package of 28 exploration tenements. It currently holds 32,000 hectares of mineral rights in Brazil. Jaguar Mining Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

New Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Gold Inc. is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

