Head to Head Comparison: Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) & Global Consumer Acquisition (NASDAQ:GACQ)

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB – Get Rating) and Global Consumer Acquisition (NASDAQ:GACQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Sigma Labs alerts:

This table compares Sigma Labs and Global Consumer Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Labs $1.65 million 13.49 -$7.39 million ($0.74) -2.86 Global Consumer Acquisition N/A N/A $1.14 million N/A N/A

Global Consumer Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sigma Labs.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sigma Labs and Global Consumer Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00 Global Consumer Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sigma Labs presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 88.68%. Given Sigma Labs’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sigma Labs is more favorable than Global Consumer Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Labs and Global Consumer Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Labs -447.30% -51.29% -44.93% Global Consumer Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.6% of Sigma Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Global Consumer Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Sigma Labs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Global Consumer Acquisition beats Sigma Labs on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigma Labs (Get Rating)

Sigma Labs, Inc., a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry under the PrintRite3D brand. It also offers PrintRite3D Lite, which has a smaller footprint and is geared towards single-laser machines for research and development, or small production lots; PrintRite3D Pro, for single, dual and quad laser machines and for environments with less than 10 machines; PrintRite3D Enterprise for plant-wide networks; and PrintRite3D for Direct Energy Deposition is based on a laser process in which a laser beam generates a melt pool on a substrate. The company also provides PrintRite3D-enabled engineering consulting services. It serves aerospace, defense, oil and gas, bio-medical, and power generation industries. The company was formerly known as Framewaves Inc. and changed its name to Sigma Labs, Inc. in September 2010. Sigma Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

About Global Consumer Acquisition (Get Rating)

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. is based in Marietta, Georgia.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.