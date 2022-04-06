Head to Head Contrast: Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) versus SQL Technologies (NASDAQ:SKYX)

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) and SQL Technologies (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Acuity Brands and SQL Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acuity Brands 9.30% 18.35% 10.53% SQL Technologies N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Acuity Brands and SQL Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acuity Brands 0 1 6 0 2.86 SQL Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Acuity Brands currently has a consensus price target of $228.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.32%. Given Acuity Brands’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Acuity Brands is more favorable than SQL Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Acuity Brands has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SQL Technologies has a beta of -3723.69, indicating that its share price is 372,469% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.9% of Acuity Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Acuity Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.2% of SQL Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Acuity Brands and SQL Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acuity Brands $3.46 billion 1.72 $306.30 million $9.29 18.31 SQL Technologies $40,000.00 25,382.87 -$5.73 million N/A N/A

Acuity Brands has higher revenue and earnings than SQL Technologies.

Summary

Acuity Brands beats SQL Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acuity Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc. engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

SQL Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SQL Technologies Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings. It offers power-plugs; universal power-plug and receptacle products; and smart products. The company was formerly known as Safety Quick Lighting & Fans Corp. and changed its name to SQL Technologies Corp. in August 2016. SQL Technologies Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida.

