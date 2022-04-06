Head to Head Review: California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) vs. TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) and TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares California BanCorp and TriCo Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California BanCorp $65.47 million 2.94 $13.37 million $1.61 14.41 TriCo Bancshares $340.71 million 3.39 $117.65 million $3.94 9.87

TriCo Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than California BanCorp. TriCo Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than California BanCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares California BanCorp and TriCo Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California BanCorp 20.42% 9.20% 0.68% TriCo Bancshares 34.53% 12.09% 1.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for California BanCorp and TriCo Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A TriCo Bancshares 0 0 3 0 3.00

TriCo Bancshares has a consensus price target of $48.33, suggesting a potential upside of 24.31%. Given TriCo Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TriCo Bancshares is more favorable than California BanCorp.

Volatility and Risk

California BanCorp has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriCo Bancshares has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.5% of California BanCorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of TriCo Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of California BanCorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of TriCo Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TriCo Bancshares beats California BanCorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California BanCorp (Get Rating)

California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposits, lending, cash management, international banking as well as real estate mortgage, real estate construction, commercial, and installment loans. The company was founded on March 31, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

About TriCo Bancshares (Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans. In addition, the company offers treasury management services; and other customary banking services, including safe deposit boxes; and independent financial and broker-dealer services. It operates 61 traditional branches, 7 in-store branches, and 7 loan production offices in 31 counties throughout California. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

