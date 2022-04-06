HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HQY. Raymond James downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

NASDAQ HQY traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.46. The company had a trading volume of 21,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,722. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.84. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.78.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 51.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 145,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after buying an additional 44,818 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,708,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,590,000 after buying an additional 114,437 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 195,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

