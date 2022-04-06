HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.210-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $820 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $817.41 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HQY shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of HealthEquity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HealthEquity from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.08.

HealthEquity stock opened at $67.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.84. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $84.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.81, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.09.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,064,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,004,000 after buying an additional 59,190 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,344,000 after purchasing an additional 70,599 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 25,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

